Eastern Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $13,000

PIKEVILLE – Approximately 200 residents from the Pikeville area joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s and united in a movement to reclaim the future for millions on September 17 at Pikeville City Park. Participants raised over $13,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs. Teams continue to fundraise, and this amount is expected to grow over the coming weeks. Those who were unable to attend Saturday’s event can still make a donation by visiting act.alz.org/pikeville.

Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, DeeAnna Esslinger, stated, “Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the signature fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association. The generous donations allow us to continue the support of research for a cure as well as provide programs and services to families in our community and fund our 24-hour helpline. Every 66 seconds, another person learns they have Alzheimer’s, and every dollar counts for finding a cure.”

Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants did more than complete the two-mile course. They learned about Alzheimer’s disease and how to get involved with this critical cause, from advocacy opportunities, clinical studies, support programs, and other services. The event also included a moving promise garden ceremony – a tribute to those who have experienced, or are experiencing, Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. As baby boomers age, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease will rapidly escalate, increasing well beyond today’s more than 5 million Americans affected to as many as 16 million by 2050. In Kentucky alone, there are almost 70,000 people living with Alzheimer’s.