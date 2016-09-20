Railroad Earth to bring Roots/Americana/Newgrass to MAC

PRESTONSBURG – Roots and Americana jamband Railroad Earth, originally from Stillwater, NJ, will bring its eclectic style to the MAC on Friday. The group’s style mixes elements of bluegrass, rock and roll, jazz, blues, Celtic, and even a bit of show music. It is also known for its extensive live improvisation.

The band initially came together in January of 2001. Just a few months later, it went into the studio to record a five song demo. Its manager sent the recording to a few festivals and shortly thereafter the group was booked to play the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival, before it had even played its first gig. This prompted the group to jump back in the studio and finish its debut album, which became “The Black Bear Sessions.” Since then, the group has released six more albums, the latest being in 2014.

In late 2014, Railroad Earth was picked by legendary guitarist Warren Haynes (Gov’t Mule, Allman Brothers) to be his backing band in the recording studio for his third solo album, “Ashes and Dust.” The sessions went so well that the group accompanied Haynes on the road in support of the project in the Summer of 2015. The tour was billed as Warren Haynes & Railroad Earth.

The current Fall tour is in an upswing right now. The group played the legendary Red Rocks Ampitheater in Colorado with The Black Crowes founder and front man Chris Robinson recently. It has amassed a large following, as its fans have branded themselves the “Hobos.” Over the years, as the venues have gotten bigger, the “Hobos” have grown as well.

The opening act for the evening will be Colorado-based Gipsy Moon, a four-piece band with soothing harmonies as well as stirring instrumentals. Gipsy Moon’s version of indie-folk include Celtic melodies, Latin music, jazzy vocals, with some swing and bluegrass drive as its base.

This weekend’s show will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Tickets are $24.

Railroad Earth is set to perform at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RailroadEarth.jpg Railroad Earth is set to perform at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg.