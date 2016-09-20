MAC offers opportunities for students in arts education

PRESTONSBURG – The Mountain Arts Center’s arts education program currently have openings for students that have a desire to learn or be more proficient in guitar, violin, and drums. The MAC currently has over 120 students with seven instructors. Classes include piano, voice, guitar, bass guitar and drums. Also, there is an academy that allows students learn in a new state-of-the-art piano lab. For more information, contact the MAC at 606-889-9125.

The Mountain Arts Center is the premier performing arts venue in Eastern Kentucky. Located in the heart of the bloodline of the Country Music Highway, the facility features a 1,050-seat auditorium, conference/meeting facilities, instruction rooms and a state-of-the-art recording studio. Operations are through a partnership between Prestonsburg, Ky. and Big Sandy Community & Technical College.