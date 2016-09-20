Sundy Best and Triple Play rock the MAC

PRESTONSBURG – It was a packed house at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) on Saturday night as Sundy Best and Triple Run took the stage.

Sundy Best, the Eastern Kentucky country duo of Nick Jameson and Kris Bentley, originated in the Star City and returned home to fill the MAC.

“We always enjoy coming to the MAC,” said Jamerson. “It is an outstanding facility and coming here is a great feel and vibe. We love our Eastern Kentucky fans and will never get tired of putting on shows here.”

The opening act for Saturday evening was a Nashville-based group with local origins, Triple Run. On lead vocals for the Nashville group is Knott County native Brittany Taylor.

“I am honored to be back at the MAC,” said Taylor. “Coming back home and seeing my friends and family, while getting to perform and show them the hard work I am doing in Nashville is amazing. The MAC is home to me.”

Sundy Best consists of Jamerson on an acoustic guitar and Bentley on a Cajon drum. The childhood friends call their music a blend of country, Appalachian folk, bluegrass, rock and soul. The duo produced its first album, Tales, Lies, and Exaggerations, which was a demo recorded at home in December 2011. It raised $15,000 through Kickstarter to fund its first studio-recorded album, Door Without a Screen, which was released in the summer of 2012. The duo was signed to the E1 Music label the following year. Sundy Best continues to grow as musicians and fans can’t seem to get enough of the duo.

A trio, Triple Run consists of knockout singer/songwriter Brittany Taylor, who also hails from Eastern Kentucky. Taylor moved to Nashville at the young age of 17 to pursue her dream of stardom and is no stranger to the MAC. She began performing on the Kentucky Opry Stage at the age of 7. Another member of the Triple Run, Eric Knutson, an accomplished guitarist and singer/songwriter, was born and raised in the Alaskan wilderness. Matt Singleton, the third member of the trio, is a singer, songwriter, bass player and rhythm guitarist who grew up on his family’s farm in Sumter, South Carolina. Triple Run’s unique fresh yet familiar sound is also gaining a following by fans in Eastern Kentucky.

