For the Record

Charges filed

Bernardo Santiago, 28, assault – fourth degree, domestic violence with no visible injury.

Christy A. Elliott, 39, possession of controlled substance- first degree – first offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Regina Castle Hall, 30, flagrant non-support.

Phillip Harless, 47, first-degree possession of a controlled substance/opiate-first offense, illegal possession of a legend drug, buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Wright, 25, violation of Kentucky Emergency Protection Order/Domestic Violence Order, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license.

Michael Bailey, 49, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Gary Stewart, 45, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Walter Setser, 42, assault- fourth degree – no visible injury, menacing.

Amanda Jarrell, 27, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Bethany Lowe, 19, trafficking in a controlled substance-first offense, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police- first degree.

Mitchelle Bradley, 23, trafficking in a controlled substance-first offense, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, controlled substance prescription not in original container, fleeing or evading police- first degree.

Bryant Shepherd, 51, trafficking in a controlled substance- first offense, convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Candy Compton, 29, possession of a controlled substance- first degree- first offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

Tony Randall West, 46, assault- fourth degree-domestic violence-minor injury.

Shannon Taylor, 45, terroristic threatening-third degree.

Joshua J. Bray, 32, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle- first offense, criminal mischief- third degree.

Kenny McKenzie, 38, failure to have a signaling device, violation part 392- federal safety regulation driving a motor vehicle, eight counts of part 393 federal safety regulation parts needed for safe operation, two counts of part 396 federal safety regulation inspection-repair- maintenance required for safe operation, violation part 390 federal safety regulation-general policy.

William Skeens, 36, speeding nine miles per hour over the speed limit, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession license when privileges are revoked /suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, display/possession of cancelled/fictitious operator’s license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

Henry A. Bevins, 39, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance- second degree with drug unspecified, controlled substance prescription not in original container, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Justin Cornett, 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, obstructing a highway.

Brian Francis, 43, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Steven D. Thompson, 29, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Todd Miller, 47, terroristic threatening -third degree, contempt of court.

Denver Ramey, 40, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, possessing license when privileges have been revoked.

Justin Hill, 31, theft by failure to make required disposition.

Justin Cory Risner, 32, excessive windshield/window tinting, failure of installer/seller to apply tinting label.

Terry Hill, 26, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, fleeing or evading police-second degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police- second degree (on foot), reckless driving, driving too fast for traffic conditions, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of no owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to wear a seatbelt, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt.

Heather Barnett, 41, public intoxication of controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Wesley Martin, 41, assault fourth degree – minor injury.

Complaints

Synchrony Bank vs. Jerry Greer

Midland Funding LLC vs. Nancy Keathley

Discover Bank vs. William Maynard

Capital One Bank vs. Jennifer J. Hicks

Discover Bank vs. Sandra K. Skeans

Midland Funding vs. Chris Bailey

Cheyenne Case vs. Shawn Case

Franklin Fitzpatrick vs. Bellsouth Telecommunications

Eagle Trace Subdivision vs. Miranda Reed

Makayla Davis vs. Randy Shepherd

Michael Jones vs. Timothy Kestner

Michael Jones vs. Dana Smith

Marriages

Kayla Leann Endicott, 25, Prestonsburg to Johnny Lee Ramey Jr., 31, Prestonsburg

Katherine Mauricio Paredes, 26, Tennessee to Mattison Hale, 27, Massachusetts

Shawn Troxell, 47, Van Lear to Timothy Vandine, 51, McDowell

Caitlyn Shepherd, 19, Hueysville to Aaron Nichols, 19, Dwale

Laura Daniels, 21, McDowell to Greg Isaacs, no age available, McDowell

Catherine Bailey, 22, Corn Fork to Jeremy Craft, 25, Corn Fork

Christopher Jerrod Hall, 30, Florida to Candi Lynn Hall, 22, Florida