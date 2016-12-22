Waugh named vice-president of clerk’s association

PRESTONSBURG – His thoughtfulness and humble personality lead most who meet him to call him a friend. His diligence and work ethic make him one of the top county court clerks in the state. Floyd County’s own Chris Waugh was named first vice-president of the Kentucky County Clerk’s Association on December 13.

“It is an honor to be given the role of vice-president of the County Clerk Association,” said Waugh. “It is a career I am proud of, and I enjoy working for the people of Floyd County.”

Elected by the people of Floyd County more than 17 years ago, Waugh knows about county government. As Floyd County Court Clerk, Waugh’s department is responsible for issuing licenses, maintaining vital statistics, the registration of voters and conducting elections. The most vital role of the county clerk’s office is to maintain the legal depository for all county records.

During his tenure as Floyd County Court Clerk, Waugh has opened additional branch offices in Betsy Layne, Martin and McDowell.

“The purpose of opening the branch offices were to provide convenience for the people of Floyd County and make services such as tagging a car more accessible,” said Waugh. “Currently, the Martin branch office is temporarily closed due to the Martin Community Center being shut down. It is my intention to reopen the Martin branch when a suitable location is found.”

The central office of the Floyd County Court Clerk is located on 149 Central Avenue, Room 1 in Prestonsburg. The central office can be reached by calling 886-3816. The Betsy Layne branch is located at 11105 U.S.23 South in Betsy Layne and can be reached by calling 478-3817.

Floyd County Court Clerk Chris Waugh has been named the Kentucky County Clerk’s First Vice-President. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0988.jpg Floyd County Court Clerk Chris Waugh has been named the Kentucky County Clerk’s First Vice-President.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.