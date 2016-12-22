Blood drive seeks donors for 3-year old

DAVID – At the age of two, Gage Mosley was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome. It has been a year since he was first diagnosed and his health has started to decline. The Kentucky Blood Center’s big blue bus rolled into the parking lot of Prestonsburg Walmart on Wednesday in hopes of finding a Gage a O+ blood donor.

“We are at the hospital all the time,” Brittany Mosley said. “Gage’s immune system is weak. He can’t fight off infection like the average 3-year-old. During the summer, he started having seizures and he was hospitalized for a few weeks. His body is tired, but we are not giving up. I will travel anywhere and do anything I need to do to make sure he receives what he needs.”

Gage Mosley takes 15 medicines including two shots every day and ends each day with 10 grueling hours of dialysis.

“My wife and I were watching the news last night and we saw the story about Gage,” Stanville resident Kevin Skeens said. “I was down here in the Walmart parking lot at 7:30 to donate blood because I am O+. Their story really touched our hearts and we pray a kidney donor is found soon.”

Brittany Mosley, who lives with her mother and two children at David, is a single mother, Due to the demanding treatment regimen her son requires, Brittany Mosley unable to work. Although he does have insurance it does not pay for dialysis, medical supplies and the many trips to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to see the kidney specialist. When and if the call comes that a kidney is available, Gage Mosley will travel to Cincinnati for the transplant surgery.

Kevin Skeens, of Stanville, donated blood on Wednesday after hearing about Gage Mosley and his health issues. Brent Shearer, of Martin County, made time to donate blood on Wednesday after hearing about Gage Mosley.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

