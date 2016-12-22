Fiscal Court looking to balance budget

PRESTONSBURG – The Floyd County Fiscal Court held a special-called meeting on Tuesday after the regular monthly meeting for December was rescheduled. Several items were addressed in connection with the county court clerk office’s budget and the sheriff’s office’s budget. Another item on the agenda that garnered much interest was the proposal of Ordinance No. 16-002 relating to the recreation, tourist and convention commission.

Floyd County Court Clerk Chris Waugh presented a budget proposal for the Floyd County Clerk’s Office of $852,310. Resolution SP16-12-14 states the maximum amount set includes all amounts paid from fees for the following: full-time salaries and wages, overtime wages, part-time salaries and wages, vacation and sick leave, life and health insurance, employers match social security/retirement and unemployment. The Fiscal Court approved the budget proposal for 2017 for the Floyd County Clerk’s Office.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office submitted a request applying for state advancement of funds in the amount of $132,000 to defray the 2017 operating costs. The sheriff’s office obtained a county revenue bond in the amount of $500,000 issued by Ohio Casualty Insurance Company through Hall-Clark Insurance Agency to obtain the state advancement of funds. The Fiscal Court authorized the issuance of a check made payable to Hall-Clark Agency in the amount of $2,675.30 for the 2017 premium for the advancement bond. The sheriff’s office also requested reimbursement from the Fiscal Court for a wrecked 2014 Ford Taurus. The Sheriff’s Office submitted the operating expenditures for the 2017 calendar year at $1,181,061.09. The proposed amount includes all amounts paid from fees for the following: full-time salaries and wages, overtime wages, part-time salaries and wages, vacation and sick leave, life and health insurance, employers match social security/retirement, and unemployment. The Fiscal Court approved all requests submitted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fiscal Court received an invoice and approved payment for the 2017 calendar year for the Left Beaver Annex Courthouse in the amount of $60,000.

The Fiscal Court approved two payments to go along with Prestonsburg Utilities Commission and Southern Water Sewer District for the the construction a wastewater collection system to provide for the health and well-being of the community’s citizens in the Harold area. Big Sandy Area Development District performed and complied an Environmental Review Record for the project and submitted an invoice in the amount of $3,500. Rubin and Hayes filed an application on behalf of the project to the Public Service Commission and successfully received the Certification of Convenience and Necessity to construct the sewer improvements and submitted an invoice in the amount of $2500. Both project invoices were approved for payment.

Floyd County Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert recommended a pay increase for Shawn Stegall to establish his hourly pay as $14.11 upon him completing one year of employment at the Floyd County Jail. Two part-time guards were hired due to an increase in the inmate population at the jail. Josh Handshoe and Chris Caudill were hired at a rate of $9.75 per hour. The Fiscal Court approved Halbert’s request.

A topic that turned out several interested parties to the Fiscal Court meeting was the second reading of County Ordinance No. 16-002 relating to the recreation, tourist and convention commission. In an effort to cut expenses and raise revenue to balance finances and pay mandatory county obligations, Floyd County Judge-Executive Ben Hale proposed the ordinance establishing a recreation, convention and tourism commission in Ordinance 16-002. Hale informed the Fiscal Court that the ordinance could potentially raise $200,000 to the operating budget of the county that would be used to maintain recreation facilities throughout the county such as Minnie Ball Park, Stumbo Park and Allen Golf Course.

“This is an easy way to raise revenue and not pass on the cost to Floyd County citizens,” Hale said.

Several individuals were present to show their disapproval of the ordinance. Quality Inn General Manager Jim Ousley who co-chairs the Prestonsburg Tourism Commission, and Prestonsburg City Mayor Les Stapleton, spoke to the Fiscal Court about the proposed tax as being unnecessary. The Fiscal Court did not approve the adoption of ordinance 16-002.

The Fiscal Court will look to begin discussing various ways to generate revenue and cut expenditures at a future meeting after January.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.