Road crews prepared, ready for snow

FLOYD COUNTY – The State Highway Transportation and Maintenance Department has two locations in Floyd County. The local facilities – located at Allen and on 680 near Eastern – are ready for the first snowfall this winter.

“We have inspected all of our equipment, all of our trucks and have stocked up on chemicals to fight the freezing temperatures and roadways,” said David Kilburn, who is a state highway equipment operator.

Two garages exist in Floyd County to ensure when a snow storm or freezing rain happens, employees are able to quickly get trucks loaded and on the road.

Currently, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 12 Floyd County maintenance location at Allen has 3,300 tons of road salt, 10,000 gallons of calcium chloride in pellet form and 5,000 gallons of salt brine stock piled and ready for when winter weather happens. The maintenance location at 680 has 1,100 tons of road salt on hand and ready to use also.

Drivers typically work in 12-hour shifts from midnight to noon. Longer shifts may occur if weather conditions demand them.

“Drivers get tired driving in bad conditions and staring at glaring roads,” said Kilburn. “A new set of eyes is on the trucks every 12 hours. This is to ensure the safety of the driver and others traveling on the roads.”

Roads are given priority based on classification. Roads are classified as “A,” “B,” or “C” routes based on a number of variables, such as how many vehicles travel the road each day, whether the road is a primary access road to a medical facility, whether the road is a priority road used by emergency responders, and other relevant information.

The State Highway Department contracts independent companies to assist it with snow removal and to keep the roadways clear and safe. Rock Trucking, with offices in Stanton, Mt. Sterling and several other counties across the state, provides assistance.

The State Highway Department offers the following tips for those driving during winter weather.

– Check your tire pressure. Many wrecks are caused by low tire pressure.

– Make sure you have a full tank of gas before you go out in bad weather.

– Clean your headlights and tail lights so that you have maximum visibility and others can see you clearly.

– Drive with your lights on in bad weather.

– Make sure when driving in bad weather your windshield wiper fluid is the type that does not freeze.

– Use your turn signal to let drivers behind and in front of you know when your turning off the roadway

– Reduce your speed.

– Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Tailgating is the cause of many wintertime crashes.

– Be aware of black ice. It gets its name from the fact that it is nearly invisible, thin, and hard to spot. Black ice tends to form in areas that have had snow or ice melt and then refreeze overnight when temperatures drop. Be extra cautious on turns and exit and entrance ramps.

– Steer into a skid. Remain calm, do not panic, and do not slam on the brakes. Take your foot off the accelerator and allow the vehicle to slow down naturally as you turn the steering wheel in the direction the car is skidding. This should help right the car and get you back on track without flipping or wrecking.

Road salt, chemicals and equipment used to clear roads of snow and ice are stored on Route 680. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0975.jpg Road salt, chemicals and equipment used to clear roads of snow and ice are stored on Route 680. The maintenance garage located at Allen holds more salt, chemicals and equipment than the Route 680 facility. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0981.jpg The maintenance garage located at Allen holds more salt, chemicals and equipment than the Route 680 facility. A snow plow that clears roads of snow and ice in Floyd County during winter months is pictured. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0984.jpg A snow plow that clears roads of snow and ice in Floyd County during winter months is pictured.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

