Facebook Angels visit Riverview

PRESTONSBURG – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office staff visited Riverview Health Care Center on Wednesday evening. The visit was a part of the Floyd County Facebook Angels program, which the sheriff’s office oversees. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, his deputies and staff members attended the event. Santa Claus also paid a visit to get the residents at Riverview Health Care Center.

“We had a wonderful time tonight and we sincerely hope the staff and residents at Riverview enjoyed themselves as well,” Hunt said.

Volunteers from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office have been soliciting donations for a couple weeks to provide gifts to every resident of both Signature Health Care facilities in the county. The administration and staff at both facilities work diligently to provide an excellent quality of life for residents.

The Facebook Angels event is one example of the many things staff in both Signature Health Care facilities do to create a fun environment for residents.

Hunt emceed the event with live guitar playing and banjo picking from deputies and Mike Campbell and Ally Davis providing vocals. Floyd County Clerk Chris Waugh and Floyd County Judge-Executive Ben Hale were also at the event to show their support of the elders in Floyd County.

The 121-bed skilled nursing facility offers short-term respite care, rehabilitative services and long-term skilled nursing services.

For more information on Riverview Health Care Center, call 886-9178.

