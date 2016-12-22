3-year-old boy continues to fight for his life

McDOWELL- Gage Mosley is a bright, loving 3-year-old little boy with big dark brown eyes. His smile is infectious and his chubby cheeks are quite cute. On Tuesday, Floyd County deputies Landon Hall, Josh Davis and Darrell Bradley paid a visit to Mosley at his home in McDowell.

Mosley was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome when he was a little over one year old. Nephrotic Syndrome is not a disease in itself; rather it is a group of symptoms that indicate kidney damage to the tiny units within the kidney where blood is filtered. It results in the release of too much protein from the body into the urine. The high concentration of protein in the urine damaged his both kidneys so severe that doctors removed them both when he was two years old.

Mosley and his mother were introduced to the deputies by Nikki Mitchell, Hall’s fiance. She lives in the same community as the Mosley’s and her nephew, Dylan, also suffered from kidney cancer a few years ago and had a kidney removed.

Both of the local boys were diagnosed with kidney cancer around the same age, although Mosley’s case is more severe. Being able to share experiences makes the diagnosis and treatment slightly less frightening. As Mosley remains on the transplant list, his condition continues to slowly deteriorate. According to Mosley’s mother, his body is tired and he is in urgent need of a kidney transplant. The damage caused by 10 hours of dialysis every night is causing irreversible damage. As a result of this damage, he has not grown much and is currently taking shots to remedy the effect.

When the deputies heard about Mosley, they knew they wanted to do something special for him.

Deputies presented Mosley with some of his favorite toys to play with in be. He has trouble playing because he grows weaker each day. Deputies also presented him with a sheriff’s badge that will stand for his bravery and courageous spirit as he continues to fight for his life.

“More than anything, Gage needs a kidney transplant with type O blood,” said Mullins.

Mosley has been active on the kidney transplant list for three months. He does dialysis for 10 hours every night and travels to Lexington for appointments weekly. He travels to Cincinnati for appointments monthly. His next doctor’s appointment is scheduled for January 3, 2017. Young Gage Mosley lives with his mother, Brittany Mosley, and his nine-year-old sister, Taylor, in McDowell.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

