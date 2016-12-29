Floyd County Central to open in 2017

EASTERN – The new year is approaching and with it brings new beginnings for many, especially the students of Allen Central and South Floyd high schools. In 2017, the two schools will consolidate to form Floyd Central High School, home of the Jaguars.

Still under construction, the new high school is located on Route 680. Groundbreaking was held almost two years ago and the high school promises to bring more educational opportunities for students through technology and modern classrooms.

The school will feature expanded curriculum and state of the art equipment to help to have students’ college/career ready when they graduate.

The facility will be home to approximately 700 students. It will be one of the only three story public schools in the state.

“The school is under roof now and construction is slightly ahead of schedule,” said Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb. “The football field is completed and also the baseball and softball fields, with the exception of sod that will be laid down in the spring.”

Floyd Central High School is slated to open in the fall of 2017.

The athletic complex located behind Floyd Central High School is nearing completion. Floyd Central High School is set to open in the fall of 2017.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

