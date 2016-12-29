Carl D. Perkins holds last graduation for 2016

PRESTONSBURG – Carl D. Perkins Job Corps Center celebrated the accomplishments of 23 new graduates during its last commencement service for 2016 on December 2. Guest speaker Staff Sgt. Davin S. Erickson spoke about the opportunities available to the new graduates and stressed that “it’s never too late do to the things you want to do.” He emphasized the importance of hard work, saying “hard work is essential to success.”

Erickson joined the Marine Corps in 2003 and has held multiple military occupations specialties during his career. He is also a regular visitor to the center recruiting students for the Marine Corps.

Several community members and family members and friends of the graduates traveled from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and throughout Kentucky were on hand to celebrate their milestone event. Of the 23 graduates who participated in the graduation ceremony, 16 were from Kentucky. The graduates and their families also enjoyed a reception following the ceremony that was prepared by the center’s culinary class in the cafeteria.

Pictured, first row, left from righ aret: Mr. Mike Spradlin, driver’s education instructor; Deandre Wittenberg, who completed Culinary Arts and High school Diploma; Abigail Varney, from David, who completed office administration, Quinton Davis, from Brunswick, Ga., who completed Carpentry; Megan Campbell, from Ashland, who completed Culinary Arts; Donovan Lay, from New Port Richie, Fla., who completed Carpentry and High School; Juan Johnson ll, from Ponte, Vedra, Fla., who completed Security and High School; Shelby Scott, from Clay City, who completed Culinary and High School; Austin Thomas, from Shepherdsville, who completed Carpentry and High School; Jimmie Wilson, Business Community Liaison. Second row, left to right: Jacob Carter, from Virgie, who completed High School and Carpentry. Austin Hollon, from Winchester, who completed Carpentry. Dionte Blake, from Tampa, who completed Security. Milton Roney, from Tampa, who completed Culinary Arts. Devante Williams, from Radcliff, who completed Security and Associates Degree in criminal Justice from Big Sandy Community and Technical College; Michael Tackett, from Staffordsville, who completed Office Administration; Ethan Fain, from Livingston, who completed Carpentry and High School. Ms. Brenda Taylor, Career Readiness Instructor. Third Row, left to right: Nikolaus Argetsinger, from East Bernstadt, who completed Security. Brennan Mikalonis, from Norristown, Penn. who completed Security and High School. William Fender, from Winchester, who completed Culinary and Office Administration. Terry Massey, from Charlotte, NC, who completed Culinary Arts. Jackie Treadway, from Olive Hill, who completed Carpentry and High School. David Good, from Evarts, who completed Electrical and High School. Rodney Evans, from Philadelphia, completed Facility Maintenance and High School.

The December 2016 Carl D. Perkins graduates are pictured. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Carl-Perkins.jpg The December 2016 Carl D. Perkins graduates are pictured.