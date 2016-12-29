Students at John M. Stumbo sing during the school’s Christmas play.

Mr. Walter Ord, music teacher at John M. Stumbo, leads students in a Christmas carol during the school’s Christmas Play.

Two young boys portray shepherds searching for sheep in Katy Friend Church’s Christmas play.

Three kings come to present gifts to baby Jesus as part of the Christmas play at Katy Friend Church.

Primary students dress as presents for May Valley Elementary’s Christmas play.

Students at May Valley Elementary prepare to perform their part during the school’s Christmas Play.

Primary students at McDowell Elementary dance during a performance of the school’s Christmas play.

Students at McDowell Elementary take a bow at the end of their Christmas play.

Primary students at Allen Elementary School entertain parents, grandparents and visitors during the school’s Christmas play.

Students dance during Allen Elementary’s Christmas show.

Students at Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle entertain faculty, parents and grandparents during the Christmas play.

Students from Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle School put on a Christmas play for parents and grandparents.