Students at John M. Stumbo sing during the school’s Christmas play.
photos courtesy of Tammy Coleman
Mr. Walter Ord, music teacher at John M. Stumbo, leads students in a Christmas carol during the school’s Christmas Play.
photos courtesy of Tammy Coleman
Two young boys portray shepherds searching for sheep in Katy Friend Church’s Christmas play.
photos courtesy of Betty Biggs Conley
Three kings come to present gifts to baby Jesus as part of the Christmas play at Katy Friend Church.
photos courtesy of Betty Biggs Conley
Primary students dress as presents for May Valley Elementary’s Christmas play.
photos courtesy of Leah Anderson
Students at May Valley Elementary prepare to perform their part during the school’s Christmas Play.
photos courtesy of Leah Anderson
Primary students at McDowell Elementary dance during a performance of the school’s Christmas play.
photos courtesy of Floyd County Schools
Students at McDowell Elementary take a bow at the end of their Christmas play.
photos courtesy of Floyd County Schools
Primary students at Allen Elementary School entertain parents, grandparents and visitors during the school’s Christmas play.
photos courtesy of Kimberly Johnson
Students dance during Allen Elementary’s Christmas show.
photos courtesy of Kimberly Johnson
Students at Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle entertain faculty, parents and grandparents during the Christmas play.
photos courtesy of Adam Lafferty
Students from Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle School put on a Christmas play for parents and grandparents.
photos courtesy of Adam Lafferty
Students at John M. Stumbo sing during the school’s Christmas play.
Mr. Walter Ord, music teacher at John M. Stumbo, leads students in a Christmas carol during the school’s Christmas Play.
Two young boys portray shepherds searching for sheep in Katy Friend Church’s Christmas play.
Three kings come to present gifts to baby Jesus as part of the Christmas play at Katy Friend Church.
Primary students dress as presents for May Valley Elementary’s Christmas play.
Students at May Valley Elementary prepare to perform their part during the school’s Christmas Play.
Primary students at McDowell Elementary dance during a performance of the school’s Christmas play.
Students at McDowell Elementary take a bow at the end of their Christmas play.
Primary students at Allen Elementary School entertain parents, grandparents and visitors during the school’s Christmas play.
Students dance during Allen Elementary’s Christmas show.
Students at Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle entertain faculty, parents and grandparents during the Christmas play.
Students from Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle School put on a Christmas play for parents and grandparents.
Students at John M. Stumbo sing during the school’s Christmas play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JMS-1.jpgStudents at John M. Stumbo sing during the school’s Christmas play. photos courtesy of Tammy Coleman
Mr. Walter Ord, music teacher at John M. Stumbo, leads students in a Christmas carol during the school’s Christmas Play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JMS-Christmas.jpgMr. Walter Ord, music teacher at John M. Stumbo, leads students in a Christmas carol during the school’s Christmas Play. photos courtesy of Tammy Coleman
Two young boys portray shepherds searching for sheep in Katy Friend Church’s Christmas play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Katy-Friend.jpgTwo young boys portray shepherds searching for sheep in Katy Friend Church’s Christmas play. photos courtesy of Betty Biggs Conley
Three kings come to present gifts to baby Jesus as part of the Christmas play at Katy Friend Church.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Katy-Friend2.jpgThree kings come to present gifts to baby Jesus as part of the Christmas play at Katy Friend Church. photos courtesy of Betty Biggs Conley
Primary students dress as presents for May Valley Elementary’s Christmas play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Prestonsburg-Elementary.jpgPrimary students dress as presents for May Valley Elementary’s Christmas play. photos courtesy of Leah Anderson
Students at May Valley Elementary prepare to perform their part during the school’s Christmas Play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Prestonsburg1.jpgStudents at May Valley Elementary prepare to perform their part during the school’s Christmas Play. photos courtesy of Leah Anderson
Primary students at McDowell Elementary dance during a performance of the school’s Christmas play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_McDowell-Christmas.jpgPrimary students at McDowell Elementary dance during a performance of the school’s Christmas play. photos courtesy of Floyd County Schools
Students at McDowell Elementary take a bow at the end of their Christmas play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_McDowell-Elementary-Christmas.jpgStudents at McDowell Elementary take a bow at the end of their Christmas play. photos courtesy of Floyd County Schools
Primary students at Allen Elementary School entertain parents, grandparents and visitors during the school’s Christmas play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Allen-Elementary-Play.jpgPrimary students at Allen Elementary School entertain parents, grandparents and visitors during the school’s Christmas play. photos courtesy of Kimberly Johnson
Students dance during Allen Elementary’s Christmas show.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_allen-Christmas1.jpgStudents dance during Allen Elementary’s Christmas show. photos courtesy of Kimberly Johnson
Students at Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle entertain faculty, parents and grandparents during the Christmas play.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Duff-Christmas-Party.jpgStudents at Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle entertain faculty, parents and grandparents during the Christmas play. photos courtesy of Adam Lafferty
Students from Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle School put on a Christmas play for parents and grandparents.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Duff-Christmas.jpgStudents from Duff Elementary and Allen Central Middle School put on a Christmas play for parents and grandparents. photos courtesy of Adam Lafferty