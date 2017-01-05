Big Lots evacuated due to gas leak

PRESTONSBURG – Employees at various businesses located off US Highway 23 South arrived to work on Tuesday morning to the strong order of propane. Store officials were concerned about a gas leak and called the Prestonsburg Fire Department for assistance.

“We were concerned because fumes from propane are very serious,” said Factory Connection Assistant Manger Michelle Elkins. “I felt reassured once the firefighters discovered what it actually was giving off the odor. They discovered it was a cleaning agent they buff their floors with. We opened up for the day, however, we were a little late.

Firefighters investigated the smell and determined night janitors at Big Lots had buffed the floors with a propane-based cleaning agent. The strong odor leaked into other businesses. Big Lots, Factory Connection, Goodwill and Passport Health and all were affected by the propane leak. Goodwill and Passport Health remained closed for the day. Factory Connection and Big Lots opened up later on Tuesday.

Big Lots, located in Prestonsburg, was evacuated earlier in the week. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Big-Lots-Pburg-photo-.jpg Big Lots, located in Prestonsburg, was evacuated earlier in the week.

