Three-car accident stalls traffic for hours at Harold

HAROLD – Traffic was backed up for several hours at Harold on Wednesday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, at around 3 p.m., a Dodge Nitro driven by Mykel Reynolds while traveling at a high rate of speed, attempted to get in the Southbound lane of US. 23. The Nitro collided with a black Suburban. The force of the hit forced the Suburban to collide with a tan Toyota van.

First responders were on the scene of the three-car accident within minutes. Five adults and five juveniles were transported to the Pikeville Medical Center for treatment. Two victims were transported to UK Medical Center for specialized treatment for severe injuries to their head and legs.

Reynolds, the driver of the Nitro, suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment. When Reynolds was finished at the hospital, he was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center. Reynolds was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. Additional charges may be filed later.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

