Board members sworn in

MARTIN – The Floyd County Board of Education held a special meeting at May Valley Elementary School on Wednesday. The meeting included board members being sworn in for the latest term.

Judge Johnny Ray Harris was present at the meeting. He swore in three board members for a new term. Both Rhonda Meade and Sherry Robinson were re-elected Jr. Newsome was the only new member sworn in.

Next on the agenda was the nomination and election of board officers. Sherry Robinson was elected the Board Chairman, Dr. Chandra Varia the Vice-Chairman, Dr. Henry Webb the Secretary, and Tiffany Campbell the Treasurer.

Representatives from Sherman Carter and Barnhart Architects and Codell Construction, gave an update on the progress of construction of Floyd Central High School. They emphasized the open floor plan of the school which allows for collaboration and is also good for security. The athletic complex is nearing completion. The football field and the parking lot are complete. The baseball field is complete with the exception of putting down sod. The cafeteria is being completed. Robinson inquired on the outlets that would be available for students to charge phones and laptops while they were in the cafeteria. She was assured an adequate amount of outlets would be available for students to use.

Webb informed the board that phase one of the Betsy Layne High School addition project is complete. The board agreed to re-bid for the next phase of the project. Bids will go out on Friday, January 6.

Webb briefly mentioned that the school system is doing better than it has ever done.

“The progress that we have made is truly a team effort,” said Webb. “We have good people doing great things for our students.”

The discussion of the committee for co-curricular supplemental pay scale was discussed and Webb assured the board that every coach of a supplemental position would receive the same pay or higher for the next schoolyear.

Next on the agenda was the discussion of bus routes for the 2017-2018 schoolyear for the Floyd Central Attendance Area. Director of Transportation Joe Marson and Dwayne Dawson, Bus Driver Trainer, presented a proposal to the board of how they will re-route runs to accommodate Floyd Central. According to Marson, the length of time will decrease for students getting on the bus in the morning and waiting on the bus after school. One extra bus route was incorporated in the South Floyd area. This bus will act primarily as a transfer bus. The creation of two transfer stations will allow buses to streamline their routes. McDowell First Baptist Church and Joppa Church of Melvin will serve as transfer stations . It was assured to the board that the length of time students will be on the bus will decrease next year.

The board voted on adopting the new school song for Floyd Central. A motion was made by Dr. Chandra Varia to approve and Jr. Newsome made the second motion.

The board approved the Floyd County Co-Extracurricular History Museum to be located at the Allen Central High School front foyer. Allen Central Middle School and Garth Vocational School will eventually utilize that building and maintain the History Museum.

The board’s early-January meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Newsome replaces Jeff Stumbo

