Indictment warrants delivered for seven Floyd County residents

FLOYD COUNTY – A law enforcement convoy rolled out of Prestonsburg pn Wednesday en route to serve warrants on several suspected drug dealers in Floyd County. The Prestonsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement executed seven indictment warrants on Wednesday.

The arrests are the result of an extensive investigation by Prestonsburg Police Narcotics Officers.

“The drug problem seems to be growing,” said Prestonsburg Police Lt. George Tussey. “We are doing everything we can to crack down on those doing illegal activity.”

Officials were able to execute drug buys from the individuals arrested during the roundup. Those arrested were Billie Hall of Ivel, David Hatton of Prestonsburg, Carl Lackey of Prestonsburg, Steven Thompson of Auxier, Gereva Hall of Ivel, Leslie Blackburn of Prestonsburg, and Kay Ann Kerr of Prestonsburg. All individuals were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.