Riverview residents evacuated due to fire

PRESTONSBURG – Residents of Riverview Health Care Center were evacuated due to a fire at the facility on Sunday. Several emergency crews responded to a call placed by nursing home staff.

Staff members evacuated residents from the second floor, which is where the fire started. Residents were moved from the second floor to the bottom floor dining room area. Don Crisp and his wife Christine, residents, said they were nervous but had the utmost confidence in staff members to handle the situation to ensure the safety of everyone.

According to Riverview Health Care Center staff, approximately 50 residents were moved to the dining room area to get away from the smoke of the fire. Officials with the Prestonsburg Fire Department confirmed two staff members and two residents were transported to the hospital to receive treatment. No one was seriously injured as a result of the fire.

A cleanup crew from Servpro, a cleaning service, was finishing up repair work to the damaged area where the fire took place on Monday. All residents were back in their rooms at that time.

‘’Everyone worked together to ensure all residents were safe,” said Cindy Simpson, Regional Director of Hometown Region 5. “Residents were evacuated from the area where the fire originated and business is back to normal,”

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times.

