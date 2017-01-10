Needle exchange program to begin Wednesday

PRESTONSBURG – A program many have talked about for months is finally scheduled to begin Wednesday. The Floyd County Health Department is scheduled to begin giving out needles as part of its Needle Exchange Program.

There are no rules or guidelines to follow for the first day of the program. Individuals are simply asked to bring in any used syringes to the Floyd County Health Department for safe disposal. During the first visit, individuals will be give 40 clean needles. After the initial visit, individuals must return used syringes before receiving any additional supplies.

“This is about preventing disease,” said Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley.

For more information about the Needle Exchange program, contact Martha Ellis at (606) 886-2788.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

