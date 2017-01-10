Hitchcock wins iPad from registration contest

Staff Report

PRESTONSBURG – Sherry Hitchcock didn’t know that simply registering for classes at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) gave her a chance to win an iPad.

And Hitchcock, of Oil Springs in Johnson County, won.

“I’ve never really won anything, so I am excited,” said Hitchcock, a second-year student majoring in business administration at Big Sandy Community and Technical College. “This will come in handy during my studies.”

Hitchcock takes most of her classes online, and the flexibility and cost were deciding factors in attending BSCTC.

“I’ve been very satisfied,” said Hitchcock. “I like being able to take most of my classes online.”

Joshua Ball, director of strategic communications, said enrollment is strong at BSCTC.

“With 30 programs and more than 200 industry-leading credentials, we are the first choice in higher education in the Big Sandy region,” said Ball. “Education and workforce training will always be at the foundation of the regional transformation we so desire, and we are proud to be working on the frontlines each day for a stronger eastern Kentucky.”

Spring classes have begun at BSCTC, but students can register for an eight-week bi-term schedule which starts on March 13. Financial aid is available to those who qualify. For more information, visit bigsandy.kctcs.edu or call (606) 886-3863.

Jennifer Little, left, public relations assistant at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, presents Sherry Hitchcock, a second-year student majoring in business administration, with an iPad she won as part of utilizing the college’s priority registration process on Monday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_iPad-winner.jpg Jennifer Little, left, public relations assistant at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, presents Sherry Hitchcock, a second-year student majoring in business administration, with an iPad she won as part of utilizing the college’s priority registration process on Monday.