Big Sandy Idol announces auditions for home and private school students

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy Idol and its sponsor Gearheart Communications will conduct a special audition for home school and private school students at 5 p.m., Tuesday, January 31 in the Gearheart Auditorium on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

The auditions are open to any student who are home schooled or attends a private high school in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties. Two students will be selected to compete in the Big Sandy Idol competition to be held in March at the Mountain Arts Center. Singers will compete for a full scholarship to BSCTC, a full album recording and a spot with the Big Sandy Singers.

For more information, contact Chesi Spriggs, assistant director of fine arts, at (606) 886-7382 or email cspriggs0007@kctcs.edu.