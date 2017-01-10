Samons wins Allen Central Big Sandy Idol competition

Staff Report

EASTERN – Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) held its Big Sandy Idol competition at Allen Central High School on Friday, December 16, 2016. Big Sandy Idol is sponsored by Gearheart Communications.

Seven students participated for coveted spots for the annual Big Sandy Idol regional competition, which will be held in March at the Mountain Arts Center. Mackynzie Samons was crowned the winner, and Noelle Allen finished as runner-up. Both will advance to the regional competition and have a chance to earn a spot with the Big Sandy Singers, an album recording and other prizes.

“The talent at Allen Central High School was absolutely amazing,” said Clayton Case, director of fine arts at BSCTC. “Every year, these students raise the bar, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Students at Allen Central High School were also treated to a concert by the Big Sandy Singers and Band, an elite group of vocalists and musicians comprised of BSCTC students.

Big Sandy Idol will visit Sheldon Clark High School on Friday, January 13.

For more information about Big Sandy Idol or the Big Sandy Singers and Band, contact Clayton Case at (606) 886-7388 or email ccase0005@kctcs.edu or Chesi Spriggs at (606) 886-7382 or email cspriggs0007@kctcs.edu.

