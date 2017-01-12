For the Record

Charges filed

Miranda May, 25, controlled substance prescription not in original container, complicity trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense, complicity drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, complicity possession of marijuana, complicity illegal possession of a legend drug.

Linda Music, 20, theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Harlan D. Hall, 46, theft by deception includes cold checks under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Renee Brown, 38, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Kenneth Spurlock, 26, assault fourth degree with minor injury.

Kayla Conn, 27, assault fourth degree with minor injury.

Gary D. Herald, 21, theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Phillip Ratliff, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500.

James W. Miller, 32, possession of a controlled substance first degree – first offense methamphetamine.

Jennie Kilburn, 35, flagrant nonsupport.

Kenneth Hinton, 49, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession license when privileges are suspended or revoked, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

Bryan D. Dye, 28, criminal mischief first degree, careless driving, failure to improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

Christopher J. Hilton, 34, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

James W. Miller, 32, possession of a controlled substance – first degree.

Kevin Hall, 32, flagrant nonsupport.

Dale Bowen. 40, flagrant nonsupport.

Joshua R. Holbrook, 23, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of license when privileges’ have been revoked.

Jessica R. Theiss, 28, speeding 16 miles per hour over the speed limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, controlled substance prescription not in original container.

Sterling Slone, 67, harassment – no physical contact.

Melissa M. Hamilton, 44, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of marijuana, four counts of drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operate motor vehicle under/influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kristy Osborne, 39, no/expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plates, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession license when privileges’ have been revoked.

Tommy Lawson, 52, harassment – no physical contact.

Charles T. Vanderpool, 20, assault fourth degree domestic violence no visible injury.

Dustin Tackett, 19, assault fourth degree domestic violence no visible injury.

Victoria Rice, no age listed, failure to make required disposition.

Michael Murphy, 31, assault fourth degree domestic violence minor injury.

Complaints

Melissa Hicks vs. Jan Hicks

Highlands Regional Medical Center vs. Mary Watkins

Midland Funding LLC. vs. Joyce Jarrell

Bank of America vs. Kathryn Gayheart

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kathryn Scott

Capital One Bank vs. Amy Johnson

Capital One Bank vs. Nicholas Conn

Discovery Bank vs. Nicholas Conn

Discover Bank vs. Rena Sammons

Sandy Valley Financial Services vs. Marsha Hackworth

Marriages

Tony Slone, 23, of Prestonsburg to Jennifer Allen, 21, of Prestonsburg

Lisa Sammons, 26 of Emma to Roland Meade, 32, of Auxier