May House celebrates Old Christmas

PRESTONSBURG – Old Christmas was celebrated at the Samuel May House to commemorate the Old Christmas Holiday once celebrated in Appalachia on Friday, Jan. 6.

Until the time of Julius Caesar, the Roman year was organized around the phases of the moon. For various reasons, the calendar was inaccurate therefore Caesar instituted a calendar centered around the sun.

By the 16th Century, the calendar was 10 days out. In 1582, reforms instituted by Pope Gregory XIII lopped the 11 minutes and 15 seconds off the length of a year and deleted the spare 10 days. This new Gregorian calendar was adopted throughout Catholic Europe. Before the calendar was reformed, England celebrated Christmas on the equivalent of the sixth of January by the modern Gregorian calendar. In some parts of Great Britain, the sixth of January is still called Old Christmas Day.

Friends of the Samuel May House, with the help of the Friends of Middle Creek, and the Floyd County Historical and Geological Society, opened the doors of the historic building to celebrate Old Christmas again just as many did over a hundred years ago. Under the direction of NavaJo Austin, the home was decorated with simple holiday decorations appropriate to the time period of Old Christmas. Pine cones and branches were gathered and tied in a bow to add simple decorations to the May House. Some of the members of the various organizations dressed in appropriate period attire to ensure a feeling of an authentic celebration of Old Christmas.

Period appropriate music was played by two men playing the piano and one individual playing a flute. Everyone joined together to sing Christmas songs of a time gone. Cookies and apple cider were served as a light snack while visitors enjoyed a tour of the Samuel May House and stories were told of how Old Christmas was celebrated in Appalachia many years ago.

More than 60 individuals showed up at the Samuel May House to celebrate Old Christmas. The Friends of the Samuel May House confirmed the event was a success. The group is currently planning the 200th anniversary to celebrate the Samuel May House. No date has been determined for the anniversary celebration at this time.

Decorations were period appropriate the Old Christmas celebration at the Samuel May House. The Samuel May House is located at 690 North Lake Drive in Prestonsburg.

