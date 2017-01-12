Prestonsburg Tourism discusses new year

PRESTONSBURG – The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission met for its regular monthly meeting at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) on Tuesday. Tourism commission members Tim Branham, Rocky Rowe, Brooke LeMonds-Rouse, Jim Ousley, Rick Hughes and Rodney Gardner, along with director Mitchell Pearson, were present at the meeting. Tourism commission members Julian Slone and Cliff Latta were unable to attend the meeting.

NavaJo Austin updated the tourism board about the success of the Samuel May House Old Christmas celebration. According to Austin, over 60 individuals visited the home to celebrate Old Christmas.

Steve Russo updated the board of the upcoming NASA Hubble Traveling Exhibit at the East Kentucky Science Center on the campus of Big Sandy Community & Technical College. A VIP opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 20.

Pearson reviewed the various travel shows the tourism staff will be attending this year. Promotional items were bought to hand out to promote Prestonsburg at various shows. Post cards, Band-Aid holders, key chains with a light and clip refrigerators magnet are a few of the items will be used to promote Prestonsburg.

Pearson discussed his recent tour of the Langley Art Gallery and how he hopes to incorporate it in the agendas of future tour groups.

Mayor Les Stapleton was present at the meeting and advised the board of the rural sports exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute exhibit that will kick off in Wayland. Stapleton also questioned the validity of an email he received that advised him the tourism commission wanted to severed ties with the City of Prestonsburg. He was assured by Ousley and Pearson that neither of them had ever discussed this option and were satisfied staying in partnership with the City of Prestonsburg and allowing the city to continue to collect tax money for the commission.

The tourism commission appointed three members to a budget committee during the meeting. Rowe, Hughes and Slone were appointed to the budget committee.

