Betsy Layne family loses home to fire

BETSY LAYNE – A Betsy Layne family is without a home following a fire.

Betsy Layne Fire Department received a phone call around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night regarding a house fire along U.S. 23 next to Family Dollar in Betsy Layne. Shelby McKinney, a resident, was inside of the home when the fire started in the kitchen.

“I walked in the kitchen and it was engulfed in flames,” McKinney said. “I ran and just tried to gather everyone and get them outside of the house.”

Firefighters from Betsy Layne and Allen fire departments, along with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police Post 9 and Trans-Star Ambulance Service responded to the emergency call. During the fire, the family sought refuge at the Family Dollar Store near the home.

According to McKinney, everything was lost in the home, which was uninsured. The home belonged to Carol and David Wakeland.

The family has small children and is in need of items to rebuild their lives. To donate to the family, call (606) 424-2617.

Shelby McKinney and others are without a place to live after a fire swept through their Betsy Layne home on Wednesday night. Everyone inside of the home at the time of the fire escaped safely. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Betsy-Layne-Fire.jpg Shelby McKinney and others are without a place to live after a fire swept through their Betsy Layne home on Wednesday night. Everyone inside of the home at the time of the fire escaped safely.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

