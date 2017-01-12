Rogers sworn in for 19th term

WASHINGTON, DC – The 115th Congress was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Capitol Hill, with Congressman Hal Rogers taking the oath of office for a 19th term serving the people of southern and eastern Kentucky.

“As we begin a new Congress, I am excited for new opportunities on the horizon for the people of southern and eastern Kentucky, and nationwide,” Rogers said. “It’s time to rein in job-killing regulations, make healthcare affordable and effective, turn the tide on the nation’s deadly drug abuse epidemic, improve support for our active military troops and veterans, and secure a better future for our children and grandchildren. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and President-elect Donald Trump.”

The new Republican-led Congress will have a 241-194 majority in the House and a 52-48 majority in the Senate.

Beginning his 37th year, Rogers is Kentucky’s longest serving Republican elected to federal office.