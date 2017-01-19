Clinics to offer free Pap screenings

Staff Report

McDOWELL – Nearly 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. The good news is cervical cancer is virtually always preventable through regular screening with Pap tests which can detect cell changes before cancer develops.

In recognition of January’s Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, participating ARH clinics in Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia will be offering free Pap screenings January 23-27. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are encouraged.

Cervical cancer is caused by a common virus called HPV. A vaccine is also available that provides protection against HPV and can help prevent cervical cancer. Women who receive the HPV vaccine must remember that they should continue having regular Pap tests.

For individuals age 30 or over, a healthcare provider may recommend that they have an HPV test along with their Pap.

Women participating in the free screening event will also be receiving a gift and will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card from the Rejuvenation Center medical spa. The gift card can be used for products and services at any of the Rejuvenation Center’s three locations in Hazard, Middlesboro or Beckley, W.Va.

For complete list of ARH clinics or to contact the clinic near you to confirm participation in the free Pap screening, visit www.arh.org/clinics.