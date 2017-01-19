Fiscal Court discusses financial woes

PRESTONSBURG – The Floyd County Fiscal Court held a special meeting to discuss how to compensate for the lack of coal and mineral severance funds on Friday (Jan. 13). Floyd County will face a $1.1-million-dollar budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2017, if revenue is not generated to replace coal and mineral severance funds Floyd County has depended on for decades.

Although this is not the first time Floyd County has faced a budget crisis, the circumstances are very different.

“The budget crisis we faced before in 2013 was completely different than what we are facing today,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Ben Hale. “In the 2013 budget crisis, it was a spending issue that created the problem. The money was there. We just had to reevaluate how it was being spent. We have tightened our belt and we have squeezed things as tight as we can. We have cut spending where it wasn’t absolutely necessary. The problem we are faced with today is a revenue crisis. Millions of coal and mineral severance dollars is no longer our reality. The upcoming fiscal year we are set to receive around $453,000, which is drastically lower than we have received in the past and that amount will continue to go down. We have to find a way to generate more money.”

Hale called the meeting in hopes of getting in front of the crisis and working with members of the Floyd County Fiscal Court to come up with a game plan that will alleviate the county from its budget crisis. Many ideas were discussed such as adopting an animal license fee for animal owners, increasing the garbage bills of every household in the county and possibly reintroducing the transient room tax ordinance.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley challenged Senator Johnny Ray Turner and Representative Larry Brown to take Floyd County’s current plight to Frankfort and ask for assistance.

“For years, millions and millions of dollars from coal-producing counties went down state to fund projects at Rupp Arena, and to build bridges across the Ohio River,” Bartley said. “It is time for those industries such as the horse industry, the tobacco industry and others to give back. We are in a time where for the first time we are asking for assistance. It is their duty to help us and send some money back to coal-producing counties that have been affected by the War on Coal.”

Turner replied, saying he is only one individual, but promised to take the call for assistance to Frankfort. Larry Brown also promised to do everything he can for Floyd County in Frankfort.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Ben Hale called a special budget meeting for the Floyd County Fiscal Court to discuss ways to generate revenue to avert a budget crisis during the upcoming fiscal year due to lack of coal and mineral severance funds. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1030.jpg Floyd County Judge-Executive Ben Hale called a special budget meeting for the Floyd County Fiscal Court to discuss ways to generate revenue to avert a budget crisis during the upcoming fiscal year due to lack of coal and mineral severance funds. Andrea Saddler | Civitas Media Floyd County Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert was on hand for the special called budget meeting. Although Halbert has cut jail spending and shaved over thousands of dollars off the annual jail budget, the jail continues to be the county’s biggest expenditure. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1031.jpg Floyd County Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert was on hand for the special called budget meeting. Although Halbert has cut jail spending and shaved over thousands of dollars off the annual jail budget, the jail continues to be the county’s biggest expenditure. Andrea Saddler | Civitas Media Representative Larry Brown addressed Attorney Keith Bartley’s request that the state and industries that have benefited from coal-producing counties lend a hand to those counties now suffering from a lack of coal and mineral severance funds. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1032-1-.jpg Representative Larry Brown addressed Attorney Keith Bartley’s request that the state and industries that have benefited from coal-producing counties lend a hand to those counties now suffering from a lack of coal and mineral severance funds. Andrea Saddler | Civitas Media

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.