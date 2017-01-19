Martin reviews audit results

MARTIN – Martin City Council held a special-called meeting Wednesday to review the audit results of its 2016 budget. CPA Richard Paulmann gave each council member a packet that detailed every department connected to the City of Martin. The audit detailed accounts payable and accounts receivable.

Charles Justice, James Reynolds, April Gayheart, Harold Case, Eulene Ratliff and Gary Akers were present at the meeting. Mayor Samuel Howell arrived to the meeting at the end of the review.

The prior auditor would not release the prior fixed assets, therefore the fixed assets weren’t able to be properly audited. The current auditor explained the report as a for-profit balance sheet with depreciation shown. The year-end cash equivalence in the general fund was $43,000. This was an increase of $23,000. The accounts receivable was $169,000. This was a $5,000 increase. Accounts payable was $33,000. This was a $8,000 decrease. Capital assets were $4, 609,000.

The fire station, once it is properly titled, will provide $1,173,000.

Overall results showed improvement. The negative point was a $528,000 increase in expenses for water and sewer, which is the city’s biggest expense. Overall results point to the City of Martin moving in the right direction.

CPA Richard Paulmann discussed the budget review with the Martin City Council. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1072.jpg CPA Richard Paulmann discussed the budget review with the Martin City Council. Martin City Council listened to the results of Martin’s 2016 audit during a special called meeting on Wednesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1073.jpg Martin City Council listened to the results of Martin’s 2016 audit during a special called meeting on Wednesday.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

