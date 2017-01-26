For the Record

Charges filed

Matthew Goble, 42, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Kenneth Lewis, 50, distribution of material portraying sexual performance of a minor, possession of material portraying sexual performance of a minor.

Jonathan Bailey, 30, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Ginger Rose, 24, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), giving an officer a false name.

Herbert Hall, 60, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.

Michael Hoover, 47, wanton endangerment, and assault.

Melody Terry, 35, promoting contraband first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

T.J. Shepherd, 33, assault-second degree.

Debbie Stewart, 59, theft by unlawful taking or purse snatching $500 or more but under $10,000.

Thomas Carroll, 34, assault- fourth degree- three or more in five years, theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

Dale Bowen, 41, flagrant nonsupport.

James Elkins, 33, flagrant nonsupport.

William Hall, 28, illegal possession of a legend drug, controlled substance prescription no in original container, failure to give proper signal.

William Skeens, 37, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, possession or failure to surrender suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Shawn Conn, 40, harassment – no physical contact.

Timothy Little, 49, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, possession or failure to surrender suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Phillip Harless, no age available, excessive window tint, failure of installer to apply tinting label, operating a motor vehicle of a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Tyrone MacNeice, no age available, flagrant nonsupport.

Justin Runyon, 23, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Anthony Looney, 25, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Robert Otto, 40, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, possessions or failure to surrender suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Rodney Holbrook, 44, possession of a legend drug, controlled substance prescription not in original container.

Tiffany Mollett, 27, possession of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana.

Robin Jarrell, 50, alcohol intoxication in a public place – first and second offense.

Complaints

Destiny Hobbs vs. Thomas Carrol

Cabell Huntington Hospital vs. Charles Akers

Cabell Huntington Hospital vs. Anthony Wright

Cabell Huntington Hospital vs. Greg Hall

Cabell Huntington Hospital vs. Whitney Gibson

Midland Funding vs. Tracy Mason

Midland Funding vs. Glen Ratliff

Midland Funding vs. John Vanover

First Financial Investment Fund vs. Tiffany Burdzilauskas

First Financial Investment Fund vs. Christel Lafferty

APlus Rental vs. Shannon Taylor

Marriages

Jo A. Elliot, 66, of Price to Charles Mutzner, 82, of Drift

Darrell Belcher, 69, of Prestonsburg to Tiffany Marcum, 36, of Prestonsburg

Dale Owens, 63, of Prestonsburg to Phyllis Walker, 61, of Prestonsburg

Bethany West, 29, of East Point to Joshua Thornberry, 36, of Pinetop