Drug raid nets two arrests

PRESTONSBURG – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department continued to crack down on local drug dealers on Wednesday, making a stop at Burchett’s Trailer Court for its latest raid.

Floyd County Deputy Josh Davis attempted to knock on the door of a residence at Burchett’s Trailer Court, but the occupants inside the home refused to open the door. Deputies threatened to kick the door in before someone finally allowed them inside of the home.

Floyd County K-9 Lita was deployed inside the residence and discovered several types of illegal drugs including 26 grams of crystal meth, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Gabapentin and Suboxone. Deputies also found needles loaded with a substance which tested positive for crystal meth. Twelve smart phones, a scale and baggies were also discovered along with approximately $1,200.

During the bust, one deputy was overtaken by fumes from what may have resulted from cooking meth. The deputy was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center. He was treated and released later in the day.

Randy Akers, 35, and Judith Marie Bailey, 34, both of Prestonsburg, were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related charges. Both individuals remained lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center at press time.

Randy Akers, 35, was searched and arrest by Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt on Wednesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jan-Arrest.jpg Randy Akers, 35, was searched and arrest by Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt on Wednesday. Judith Marie Bailey, 34, was escorted out of her home and arrested by Floyd County Sheriff Deputies, on Wednesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jan-Drug-Arrest1.jpg Judith Marie Bailey, 34, was escorted out of her home and arrested by Floyd County Sheriff Deputies, on Wednesday.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506

