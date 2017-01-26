Unemployment rates fall to 8.8 percent in Floyd Co.

FRANKFORT – Unemployment rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between December 2015 and December 2016, but rose in Lyon County (6.3 percent in December 2015 to 6.6 percent in December 2016), according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Only Magoffin and Leslie counties had double-digit rates for December 2016.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.9 percent. It was followed by Woodford County, 3 percent; Fayette County, 3.1 percent; Shelby County, 3.2 percent; Scott and Warren counties, 3.3 percent each; Boone and Jessamine counties, 3.4 percent each; and Anderson and Campbell counties, 3.5 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.5 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 10.2 percent; Elliott County, 9.7 percent; Harlan County, 9.5 percent; Lawrence and Letcher counties, 9.2 percent each; Carter and Wolfe counties, 9.1 percent each; Floyd County, 8.8 percent; and Pike County, 8.7 percent.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.5 percent for December 2016, and 4.5 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.