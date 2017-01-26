New business brings hope for future industries

WATERGAP – Many Floyd County residents talk about the decline and almost disappearance of the Eastern Kentucky coal industry and its effect on the economy. However, few are taking on the goal of finding a viable replacement. Nano Start, a new startup business located at Watergap, is determined to create opportunities for employment in Floyd County.

Khrys Varney, CEO of Nano Start, worked for Big Sandy Area Development District as a grant writer. In March 2014, Varney was rushed to the emergency room where doctor’s discovered she was in complete renal failure. After numerous tests and three surgeries within four months, Varney was put on a strict diet and sent home to rest. Doctors would not release her to return to work for a year. At the end of 2014, on Christmas Day, Varney, a member of the Tabernacle Church at Watergap, prayed God would provide an opportunity that would replace the income she lost due to her medical problems.

Varney was approached by Paul Aiken, a local engineer who had some solid ideas of creating various products that could someday attract businesses to locate in Floyd County and possibly could create jobs. After much discussion, Nano Start was formed in September 2016.

Currently, the company has been developing an application known as M squared or Mobile/Mobile. The product has been in Beta Testing at the Tabernacle Church for the past year. And the company hopes to begin Beta Testing in local businesses soon.

Another development currently in the works by the business is a carbonization unit that would eliminate debris and convert it into carbon. The carbonization unit could either be mobile or stationary and has the potential to create clean coal.

The new business is working with individuals in government to eventually host a regional investment event that will allow inventors to showcase their developments to potential investors.

For more information about Nano Start, visit www.nanostartunltd.com.

Krys Varney is the CEO of Nano Start.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

