Langley man arrested in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE – A Langley man was arrested on numerous charges – including several drug-related offenses – at a traffic safety checkpoint in Johnson County earlier in the week.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a traffic safety checkpoint at KY Route 321, in the Southside area. At that time, a 1996 red Jeep Cherokee, driven by Hank P. Pelphrey, age 60, of Turkey Creek in Langley, pulled up to the check point. The deputies observed an open beer inside the cup holder of the Jeep. The officers also observed that Pelphrey appeared to be intoxicated.

Pelphrey was given a field sobriety test, which he could not pass. The Floyd County man consented to a search of his vehicle, which yielded the following: crystal meth, various prescription pills, marijuana, a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin, two hand guns, a set of scales and $1,048 in cash.

Pelphrey was taken into custody by Johnson County Deputy Jesse Mullins and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 – first offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed deadly weapon by a felony offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and no insurance card. Pelphrey was arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Assisting Mullins at the scene were fellow Johnson County deputies Byron Fairchild and Ashley Hunter.

Hank P. Pelphrey

Staff Report

Checkpoint leads to arrest on numerous drug-related charges

