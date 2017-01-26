Floyd County Circuit Court releases indictments

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Circuit Court has released indictments. The latest indictments from Floyd County follow.

– Vernon C. Cornett, 40, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto – $500 or more but under $10,000 when he unlawfully took and or exercised control over movable property of Mountain Comprehensive Care with intent to deprive them of the value of $500 or more. Cornett was also indicted on the charge of complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree when he conspired with Marlin Roy Martin Jr. to traffic in 244 Oxycodone tablets, a schedule II controlled substance, for a purchase price of $5,600.

– Marlin Roy Martin Jr., 49, complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree when he conspired with Vernon C. Cornett, to traffic in 244 Oxycodone tablets, a schedule II controlled substance, for a purchase price of $5,600.

– Keith Webb, 42, bail jumping in the first degree.

– Michael Moore, 49, bail jumping in the first degree.

– Pamela T. Childers, 51, operating a motor vehicle while license revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, and careless driving.

– Todd Hamilton, 52, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree of ten or more does units by knowingly and unlawfully possessing a schedule II controlled substance Oxycodone, with intent to sell, controlled substance not in original container, illegal possession of legend drug and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

– Jessica Johnson, 31, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

– Ozella Conn, 51, complicity to attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud when the defendant aided, counseled or attempted to aid Clayton Conn and Paul Conn, in obtaining or attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud from the state of Michigan and bringing them into Floyd County to be sold, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree and trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.

– Clayton Conn, 45, complicity to attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud when the defendant aided, counseled or attempted to aid Ozella Conn and Paul Conn, in obtaining or attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud from the state of Michigan and bringing them into Floyd County to be sold,complicity to attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud when the defendant aided, counseled or attempted to aid Ozella Conn and Paul Conn, in obtaining or attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud from the state of Michigan and bringing them into Floyd County to be sold, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree and trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.

– Paul Conn, 77, complicity to attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud when the defendant aided, counseled or attempted to aid Ozella Conn and Clayton Conn, in obtaining or attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud from the state of Michigan and bringing them into Floyd County to be sold and trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.