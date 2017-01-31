BSCTC Workforce and Community Education Calendar

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy Community and Technical College continues to offer various opportunities to area residents. A list of workforce training and community education opportunities sponsored by Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Workforce Solutions team follows.

LINEMAN PROGRAM: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will offer a Lineman, Fiber Optics, CDL and OSHA training program on its Hager Hill campus February 17 through May 12. The class will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Danny Tonkin at (606) 230-0354 or email wtonkin0001@kctcs.edu.

CERTIFIED FIBER OPTIC TECHNICIAN (CFOT): Big Sandy Community and Technical College will offer a Certified Fiber Optic Technician Course on its Hager Hill campus March 6 through March 8. The class will meet Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Danny Tonkin at (606) 230-0354 or email wtonkin0001@kctcs.edu.

CERTIFIED FIBER OPTIC SPECIALIST IN TESTING AND MAINTENANCE (CFOS/T): Maintenance (CFOS/T): Big Sandy Community and Technical College will offer a Certified Fiber Optic Specialist in Testing and Maintenance Course on its Hager Hill campus March 9 through March 10. The class will meet Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, contact Danny Tonkin at (606) 230-0354 or email wtonkin0001@kctcs.edu.

CERTIFIED FIBER OPTICS SPLICING SPECIALIST (CFOS/S): Big Sandy Community and Technical College will offer a Certified Fiber Optic Splicing Specialist Course on its Hager Hill campus March 11 through March 12. The class will meet Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Danny Tonkin at (606) 230-0354 or email wtonkin0001@kctcs.edu.

CERTIFIED FIBER OPTIC SPECIALIST IN OUTSIDE PLANT (OSP) CABLING (CFOS/O): Big Sandy Community and Technical College will offer a Certified Fiber Optic Specialist in Outside Plant Cabling Course on its Hager Hill campus March 13 through March 14. The class will meet Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Danny Tonkin at (606) 230-0354 or email wtonkin0001@kctcs.edu.

COMMERCIAL TRUCK DRIVING: Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers Class A and B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) on its Hager Hill campus. For more information on this class please contact Leo Fell at 606-788-2923 or email lfelljr0001@kctcs.edu.

OSHA 10 CONSTRUCTION: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold an OSHA 10 Construction certification course on February 27-28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on its Hager Hill campus. For more information, contact Harlan Hammonds at (606) 218-1228 or email hhammond0002@kctcs.edu.

OSHA 10 CONSTRUCTION: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold an OSHA 10 Construction certification course on May 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on its Pikeville campus. For more information, contact Harlan Hammonds at (606) 218-1228 or email hhammond0002@kctcs.edu.

FORKLIFT CERTIFICATION: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a Forklift Certification course on February 17, March 17, April 21, May 19 and June 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on its Pikeville campus. For more information, contact Danny Tonkin at (606) 230-0354 or email wtonkin0001@kctcs.edu.

PLUMBING CONTINUED EDUCATION: Big Sandy Community and Technical College, in conjunction with the Kentucky Division of Plumbing, will offer 8 hours of continuing education credits, including 4 hours of code review and 4 hours of safety awareness, beginning in April. For more information, contact Harlan Hammond at (606) 218-1228 or email hhammond0002@kctcs.edu.

CPR FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a CPR for Healthcare Professionals on February 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its Hager Hill campus. For more information, contact Brenda Miller at (606) 788-2922 or email brenda.miller@kctcs.edu.

PHARMACY TECHNICIAN: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a Pharmacy Technician class from February 6 through May 12. The class will be offered online. For more information, contact Brenda Miller at (606) 788-2922 or email brenda.miller@kctcs.edu.

PHARMACY TECHNICIAN: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a Pharmacy Technician class from April 4 through May 2 on its Pikeville campus. The class will meet each Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact Brenda Miller at (606) 788-2922 or email brenda.miller@kctcs.edu.

PHLEBOTOMY: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a Pharmacy Technician class from February 28 through May 2 on its Pikeville campus. The class will meet each Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Brenda Miller at (606) 788-2922 or email brenda.miller@kctcs.edu.

AMERICAN HEART CPR AND FIRST AID: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold an American Heart CPR and First Aid class on March 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on its Hager Hill campus. For more information, contact Brenda Miller at (606) 788-2922 or email brenda.miller@kctcs.edu.

AMERICAN HEART CPR AND FIRST AID: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold an American Heart CPR and First Aid class on April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on its Hager Hill campus. For more information, contact Brenda Miller at (606) 788-2922 or email brenda.miller@kctcs.edu.

AMERICAN HEART CPR AND FIRST AID: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold an American Heart CPR and First Aid class on June 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on its Hager Hill campus. For more information, contact Brenda Miller at (606) 788-2922 or email brenda.miller@kctcs.edu.

BASIC LIFE SUPPORT FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a CPR for Healthcare Professionals on March 7-8 and May 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its Pikeville campus. For more information, contact Brenda Miller at (606) 788-2922 or email brenda.miller@kctcs.edu.

WOODWORKING: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will be hosting a woodworking class at its Mayo campus each Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Classes will run January 10 through May 2. You can register on any Tuesday through May 2. For more information, contact Adam McGinnis at (606) 788-2832 or email Imcginnis0003@kctcs.edu.

DRIVER’S EDUCATION: Big Sandy Community and Technical College holds Driver’s Education and Driver’s Education Refresher courses on a monthly and individualized basis. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Harlan Hammond at (606) 218-1228 or email hhammond0002@kctcs.edu.

BASIC RIDER MOTORCYCLE I: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold Basic Motorcycle Rider classes on the Prestonsburg campus beginning in April. Classes will run Friday through Sunday. For more information, contact Harlan Hammond at (606) 218-1228 or email hhammond0002@kctcs.edu.