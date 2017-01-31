BSCTC Art Gallery to feature Langley artist through March 15

PRESTONSBURG – The Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) Art Gallery will host the art exhibit Aquarelli by D.V. Combs through March 15.

Combs, of Harold, specializes in transparent water color paintings. The exhibit of work will include three series of works (15 paintings) completed last year. They are: Yellow Car against the Adriatic, Landscapes of Floyd and Knott County and Spatial Odyssey works in different hues.

Among the works are two from local collections. Mrs. Combs is also director of the Art Gallery in Langley where she maintains her studio as well as holds art lessons for people wishing to begin working in the aquarelle medium.

The Art Gallery at Langley is open every Sunday (except Christmas and Easter) to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The BSCTC Art Gallery, located in the Magoffin Learning Resource Center on the Prestonsburg campus, is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and each Friday 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Sizemore at (606) 889-4746.