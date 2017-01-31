BSCTC graduate named Employee of the Year at Martin County Health Care Facility

INEZ – Stephanie Osborne, a 2014 graduate of the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) was named Employee of the Year at the Martin County Health Care facility.

A floor nurse, Osborne has worked at the facility since her graduation. The award was voted on by her peers.

“It’s an honor,” said Osborne, who resides in Van Lear. “I work with so many great people.”

When asked about the most rewarding part of her job, Osborne paused and said it was hard to pinpoint.

“Seeing [patients] smile and getting to know them is special,” she explained. “It’s holding their hand as they depart this earth. I like to advocate for my patients, especially those without a voice. Rewarding is an understatement. They become a part of your family.”

The nursing program prepared Osborne for what she has faced as a nurse.

“It’s close to home, but it’s also top quality,” she added. “The rigor of this program prepared me for my board examination and my career here.”

For more information on the nursing program at BSCTC, contact Dr. Patsy Jackson at (606) 889-4711 or email patsy.jackson@kctcs.edu.

Stephanie Osborne, a 2014 graduate of the Big Sandy Community and Technical College Associate Degree Nursing program, was recently named Employee of the Year at the Martin County Health Care facility. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Stephanie-Osborne.jpg Stephanie Osborne, a 2014 graduate of the Big Sandy Community and Technical College Associate Degree Nursing program, was recently named Employee of the Year at the Martin County Health Care facility.