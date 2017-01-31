SkillsUSA on the move at BSCTC

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) launched its first SkillsUSA chapter with 11 members last year.

What a difference a year makes.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. On Wednesday, January 25, the college’s chapter held a meeting and election of officers. Fifty-five students have registered to be a part of BSCTC’s SkillsUSA chapter.

“We are proud to be representing 20 categories this year, including Advertising Design, Auto Service Technology, Auto Refinishing Technology, Carpentry, Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Construction Wiring, Industrial Motor Control, Masonry, Prepared Speech, Chapter Display, Community Service, Employment Application Process, Job Skills Demonstration, Photography, Related Technical Math, Technical Drafting, Web Design, Welding, Welding Fabrication and Welding Sculpture,” said Dr. Fallon Watson, assistant professor of communication and advisor of the BSCTC SkillsUSA chapter. “We are looking forward to our state competition in April and competing in the national competition as well.”

Jackie King, a student in the electrical technology program, was named president. Johnathan Holbrook was named vice president. Bryan Prince was elected vice recorder. Drew Blackburn was named secretary, and Brian Runyon was elected treasurer.

“It is awesome to see the number of students coming out for the SkillsUSA program,” said C.W. Vanhoose, assistant professor of electrical technology on the Mayo campus. “This program celebrates skilled trades and provides students with opportunities to compete at the local, state and national level, as well as network with business and industry.”

Joining Dr. Watson and Vanhoose as advisors this year are: Lori Lewis (visual communication), Jerry Howard (computer-aided drafting), Aaron Brooks (diesel technology) and Jimmy McClure (electrical technology).

For more information on the BSCTC SkillsUSA chapter, contact Dr. Watson at (606) 788-2886 or email fallon.watson@kctcs.edu.

The Big Sandy Community and Technical College SkillsUSA chapter elected officers at its January 25 meeting on the Mayo campus. Shown are: Jonathan Holbrook, vice president; Bryan Prince, reporter; Drew Blackburn, secretary; Brian Runyon, treasurer; and Jackie King, president.