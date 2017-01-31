Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, presented information about SB 1, legislation that would make changes in the state’s academic standards and assessments, during the meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Education on Monday.
Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, listened to testimony during the Jan. 30 meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Education on Monday.
