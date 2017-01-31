Coleman College of Business to offer tax preparation services

PIKEVILLE – The University of Pikeville-Coleman College of Business will offer free tax preparation services during a series of “Super Saturdays.” Appointments are available Feb. 11, Feb. 18, March 4 and March 25, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Households with an income up to $54,000 are eligible for the service, which is provided in partnership with the Eastern Kentucky Asset Building Coalition.

UPIKE students enrolled in the university’s federal taxation class will be participating in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Each student will be certified through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to be a volunteer tax return preparer.

Both spouses must be present with proof of identification for those married filing jointly. Additional required information includes social security cards for self, dependents and spouse, if applicable; all forms, W-2, and 1099 statements; information on all other income; information for all deductions and credits (i.e., child care, education); a copy of last year’s return, if available; and checking and/or savings account information for direct deposit of refund (routing and account number).

“The Coleman College of Business is excited to offer this service to our community. Not only will the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program provide access to free quality tax return preparation, it will also provide an invaluable learning opportunity for our accounting students,” said Lois Rogers, assistant professor of accounting. “Participating students began preparing in December in order to be ready for the fast-approaching tax season. Ultimately, each student will attain a VITA certification from the IRS and 15-30 hours of volunteer experience.”

Facilitated self-assist tax preparation is available through MyFreeTaxes.com.

“You may prepare your own from anywhere or stop by on a Super Saturday to use our computer lab with a knowledgeable student on hand to answer any questions you may have,” said Rogers. “To have a student prepare your tax return, an appointment is required.”

The Coleman College of Business is located at 118 College Street in Pikeville. Services will be provided by appointment. For more information, call (606) 218-5020.