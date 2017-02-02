Drug bust nets synthetic marijuana, guns

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and multiple deputies from his department were in Ligon to execute a warrant on Dustin Stanley on Tuesday.

Previously, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department had arrested Stanley in 2016. Following his arrest in 2016, thanks to anonymous tips from the community, Hunt became aware Stanley was allegedly trafficking, again. During a two-month investigation, Floyd County deputies made several purchases of illegal drugs from Stanley.

During Tuesday’s search, Floyd County deputies used K-9 Lita. The search resulted in the seizure of drugs, guns, money, a motorcycle, an ATV and drug paraphernalia, including scales, inside the residence.

Stanley was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance synthetic drug, defacing the identity of a machine or vehicle and possession of illegal drugs. Stanley also faces charges from an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled substance – first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Tackett was also arrested and charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs – first degree.

Both Stanley and Tackett were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

A drug bust in Ligon on Tuesday netted synthetic marijuana, among other items. Dustin Stanley

By Andrea Saddler asaddlerD@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

