Fiscal Court discusses ways to generate revenue

PRESTONSBURG – The Floyd County Fiscal Court held a special-called meeting on Wednesday morning. County officials face the burden of developing a plan to balance the county budget and pay financial obligations following the reductions of coal and mineral severance taxes. Floyd County Judge-Executive Ben Hale has confirmed the county is struggling to generate revenue to replace the money that coal has provided for years.

At the start of the meeting, Fiscal Court members went into executive session.

When Fiscal Court members returned from executive session, Hale addressed those in attendance about the dilemma the county faces as a result of losing coal severance money. In an effort to generate revenue, several items were discussed.

The first reading of Ordinance No. 16-003 was conducted. The ordinance would allow the Floyd County Fiscal Court to establish a recreation, convention and tourism commission. Ordinance No. 16-003, KRS 91A.390 states the county may pass a special transient room tax not to exceed three percent. The ordinance was established to promote the growth of tourism and attract visitors to Floyd County.

Due to decreased revenue from coal and mineral severance taxes, officials feel it is necessary to implement an insurance premium on all insurance companies who wish to conduct business in Floyd County. The ordinance will impose a license fee or tax upon insurance companies for the privilege of engaging in the business of insurance within Floyd County. The ordinance establishes a license fee or tax premium collected for life insurance at six percent on first-year premiums and six percent of the premiums collected for all other types of insurance.

Resolution SP 17-01-01 was also voted on during Wednesday’s meeting. In 2016, the Floyd County Fiscal Court subsidized the Solid Waste Program by approximately $230,000. With the loss of the coal severance money, the court no longer can afford to do this. As a result of the lack of funds and the need for a balanced budget, the residential rates in Floyd County will be adjusted to $16 per month and $12 per month for senior citizens.

A joint resolution of the Johnson and Floyd County Fiscal Courts authorizing the filing of a Kentucky Local Government Economic Development Fund in the amount of $42,558 has also been adopted. The monies received from the fund will be divided between the counties.

The Floyd County Fiscal Court holds its regular meetings at 10 a.m. on the third Friday of each month.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

