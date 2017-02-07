Kentucky Power to host community outreach workshop

PRESTONSBURG – Kentucky Power will host a community outreach workshop at Big Sandy Community and Technical College from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday.

During the event, Kentucky Power customers will be able to get assistance with billing questions; gain understanding of billing items; hear about forestry efforts and reliability upgrades; learn about cost-saving energy and efficiency programs and have an opportunity to connect with local social agencies for help.

Customers are asked to bring a copy of their bill to the upcoming event at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

For more information, call 1-800-572-1113.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.