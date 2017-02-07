County officials discuss options on Thunder Ridge in Frankfort

PRESTONSBURG – Controversy over the future of Thunder Ridge continues to cast a dark cloud over Floyd County officials. The racing license owned by Appalachian Racing was at one time marked for purchase by Keeneland. However, in recent months, Keeneland has indicated it may reconsider the purchase of the Thunder Ridge racing license. County officials have expected Keeneland to purchase the license. If the sale does not happen, Floyd County could be faced with a $2.2 million debt.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley has expressed his disgust for the issuance of the bonds that the county issued more than 24 years ago to back the deal at Thunder Ridge.

“This is a 24-year-old contract and it was a terrible deal for the county and the tax payers of Floyd County,” Bartley said. “We are looking at every option available that will protect Floyd County from this debt,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Ben Hale. Currently, all lease payments have been made. We are basically preparing for the worse and hoping for the best.

On Tuesday, Bartley and Hale traveled to Frankfort for meetings to discuss the Thunder Ridge deal and to look at all avenues to protect Floyd County and its citizens. Bartley and Hale will inform the public if an agreement was reached during the next Floyd County Fiscal Court meeting.

Thunder Ridge held live harness racing in Prestonsburg during a past race season. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Thiunder-Ridge-Harness-Racing.jpg Thunder Ridge held live harness racing in Prestonsburg during a past race season. photo courtesy of Thunder Ridge

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times.

