Hundreds visit NASA Hubble travelling exhibit

PRESTONSBURG – The Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s East Kentucky Science Center opened doors to the public for viewing of a Hubble traveling exhibit on Saturday, January 21. Prior to opening to the public, the center held a VIP opening on Friday, January 20.

The traveling exhibit is divided into eight sections, with each section highlighting a different aspect of the Hubble Space Telescope. Visitors begin the exhibit by walking through a tunnel of images taken by the Hubble Telescope. The 2,200 square-foot exhibit take spectators on a journey to view the many contributions to the exploration of stars, planets and galaxies, the Hubble has made. Individuals can also learn about its replacement – the James Webb Telescope.

According to Pauletta Burke, administrative assistant to Steve Russo, approximately 430 individuals have visited the exhibit.

The NASA Hubble Exhibit will be on display at the East Kentucky Science Center through August 2017.

Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s East Kentucky Science Center is located at One Bert T. Combs Drive in Prestonsburg. Admission to the exhibit is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Admission is free for children ages four and younger. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.bigsandy.kctcs.edu/EKSC.

Students listen and learn about the functions of the Hubble Telescope during a tour of the exhibit. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Hubble1pic.jpg Students listen and learn about the functions of the Hubble Telescope during a tour of the exhibit. photos courtesy of BSCTC’s East Kentucky Science Center Students from Porter Elementary gets hands on learning about solar energy and how it relates to the Hubble exhibit. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Hubble2-pic.jpg Students from Porter Elementary gets hands on learning about solar energy and how it relates to the Hubble exhibit. photos courtesy of BSCTC’s East Kentucky Science Center

BSCTC’s East Kentucky Science Center hosting through August

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

