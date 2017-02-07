Mother leaves one year home alone

BLUE RIVER – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint Friday that Bridget D. Preece of Blue River had left a one-year-old child alone and unsupervised.

Upon arrival, Floyd County deputies could hear crying coming from the back of the home. Floyd County Deputy Josh Davis attempted to open the door, which was unlocked. He entered the residence to discover the one-year-old child home alone and crying. Garbage was scattered about the room in the residence.

Davis took the child to his police cruiser where he proceeded to call the Department of Protection and Permanency for assistance. Social workers arrived on scene and took custody of the young child.

Preece arrived at the home and stated she had taken the older child to daycare but the younger child was sick and unable to attend daycare. The Floyd County woman was placed under arrest and charged with wanton endangerment – first degree and endangering the welfare of a minor. Preece was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center, where she spent two days incarcerated before she was released.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.