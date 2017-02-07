Construction continues on VFW shelter

PRESTONSBURG – VFW Post 5839 broke ground for an exciting and much needed initiative in March 2016. With the homeless population on the rise due to current economic conditions, a new shelter in Prestonsburg will provide veterans and their families a place of solace. The 6,000 square foot facility has been under construction for around 10 months. The project stalled briefly due to cold weather, volunteers’ availability and the lack of finances.

Community members began to hear the pound of hammers and the buzz of a saw once again as construction on the facility resumed in January.

“All the blocks for the firewall have been laid,” said Calvin Howell, project manager. “The roof is on. The stucco is on and we have the siding completed. We are preparing to set ceiling joists and the window order has been placed. We just have to call and advise the company to ship.”

The facility is a first of its kind in the state of Kentucky. No government money has been used to fund any part of the project. Members of Post 5839 wanted to govern their own rules and regulations. Currently, government housing restraints sometime make individuals in need ineligible for services. Veterans seeking assistance at the VFW shelter will be screened on an individual basis.

“The facility will house approximately 24 individuals,” said Post 5839 Commander Paul Edwards. “We are open to veterans with families and have adjoining rooms that can accommodate families. We want to do more than just provide shelter. We will have computers available in the commons area that veterans and their family can use to search for jobs, apply for SNAP and access various government aid programs.”

The name for the new homeless shelter will be VFW Post 5839 Walter Karr Bowling Veterans Emergency Housing Center. The name was chosen by former Governor Bert T. Combs in honor of a West Prestonsburg native who was killed in action aboard the USS Arizona on December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor.

Howell has over 40 years of construction experience. Muril Moore, an Iraq Desert Storm Veteran with over 15 years of experience is also volunteering his time to work on the shelter. Volunteers are always needed and no one is paid to work on the shelter. All labor is donated. Students with the Carl D. Perkins Job Corps have volunteered many hours to the shelter. Work release inmates are also working to help complete the shelter.

According to Edwards and Howell, volunteers are still needed to do labor work as well as skilled labor such as plumbing, electrical, and heating and cooling. Finances still continue to be a huge road block for the completion of the shelter. The center uses no government finances. All funds are donated directly from individuals, groups or companies.

If finances are made available, the completion date for the Veterans Homeless Shelter is still spring. Anyone who would like to donate to the shelter or obtain more information about the project can call 606-358-9372 or email tjh5734@hotmail.com

The VFW Post 5839 Homeless Shelter is scheduled to open in the spring.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

